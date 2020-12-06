Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Getty Realty worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 177,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NYSE GTY opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

