Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 52.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

