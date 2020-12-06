Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

