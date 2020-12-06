Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.23. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

