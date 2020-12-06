Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of The Pennant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,091,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNTG. BidaskClub downgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 326.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

