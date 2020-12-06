Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 101.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $77,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,422 shares of company stock valued at $322,923. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.