Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stake Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,448,000. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

