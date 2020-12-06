Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,785 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC opened at $97.79 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $97.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

