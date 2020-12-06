uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QURE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. uniQure has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

