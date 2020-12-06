PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of PC Connection worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 41.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXN opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PC Connection’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CNXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

