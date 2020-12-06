Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,387 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 122.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 73.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

