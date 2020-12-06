Sei Investments Co. Invests $731,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,042,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 302,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 302,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of UNFI opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

