Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

Shares of CADE opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

In related news, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

