Sei Investments Co. Purchases 22,278 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 92.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 157,650 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

