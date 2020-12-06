Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in American States Water by 63.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 19.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWR opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American States Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

