Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after buying an additional 69,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 262,340 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,731,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after buying an additional 847,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after buying an additional 201,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIVO. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

