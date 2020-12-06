Sei Investments Co. Sells 724 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Insulet by 141.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 14.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $258.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $269.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.61 and its 200 day moving average is $217.21. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

