Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 31,103 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.97% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000.

NYSE PSTH opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

