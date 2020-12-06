Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.55% of Entravision Communications worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 39.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVC. ValuEngine downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE EVC opened at $3.10 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $260.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.