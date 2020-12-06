Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of OneWater Marine worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

ONEW stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,013,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $19,250,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,316,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333 shares in the company, valued at $329,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock worth $24,436,166 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

