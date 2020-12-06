Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of OneWater Marine worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
ONEW stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other OneWater Marine news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,013,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $19,250,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,316,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333 shares in the company, valued at $329,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock worth $24,436,166 over the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
