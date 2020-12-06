Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,232 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 425,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $32.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,270.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

