Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The Unilever Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Unilever Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Unilever Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Unilever Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 746,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $58.47 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

