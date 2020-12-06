The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 26.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI opened at $83.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

BMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.