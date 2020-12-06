ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 406.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 110.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ManTech International by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.