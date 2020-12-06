The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Arconic worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,795,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,319,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Arconic by 1,978.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,134 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.13.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

