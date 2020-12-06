Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 599,618 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 71.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 68.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 83,845 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBBY opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

