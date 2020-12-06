The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

