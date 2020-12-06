The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of SPX worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 3.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $9,768,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC opened at $55.57 on Friday. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

