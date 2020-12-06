The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.15 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of BankUnited worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 89.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after acquiring an additional 964,062 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,048,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 27.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,674,000 after acquiring an additional 388,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 23.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 211,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

BankUnited stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,979.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.