The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,751,000 after purchasing an additional 636,987 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,446,000 after purchasing an additional 605,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,093,000 after purchasing an additional 539,754 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,570,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,348,000 after purchasing an additional 213,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $80.06 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

