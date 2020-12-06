The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 546 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $461,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,675. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.