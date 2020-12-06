The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,619 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,782,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWW opened at $30.62 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWW. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

