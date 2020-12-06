Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after buying an additional 438,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 904.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,345,000 after buying an additional 295,916 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,679,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1,657.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 132,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,796,000 after buying an additional 127,883 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.20.

NDSN opened at $200.42 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.09.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

