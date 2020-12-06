The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

