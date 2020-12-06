Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Zynex worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 412,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 2,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 312,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zynex by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,836,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYXI. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $14.13 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $490.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

