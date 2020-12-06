The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.20 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 240,056 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,569,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 155,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,174,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after buying an additional 114,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

HI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.