The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Allakos by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allakos by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allakos by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Allakos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

