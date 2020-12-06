Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,431,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 90.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,065,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,781,000 after purchasing an additional 505,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 53,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGLN shares. Stephens raised Magellan Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.26. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $658,191.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,086.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $1,149,150.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,259 shares of company stock worth $3,536,948 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

