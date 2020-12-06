Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.