Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,206 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $607,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,782,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $33.65 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.