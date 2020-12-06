The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 30.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,025 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 27.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE VIPS opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.