The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HMS were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after buying an additional 961,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 18,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 782,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 778,196 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 723,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 578,600 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,215,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of HMS by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 814,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,374,000 after acquiring an additional 239,087 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMSY opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

HMSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

