Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,056,000 after purchasing an additional 101,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after buying an additional 1,978,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $157,348,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,191,000 after buying an additional 49,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $49,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,978 shares of company stock worth $24,062,937. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $124.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -188.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $130.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.