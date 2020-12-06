Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 42,062 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,062 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 96.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 53.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.99 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $136,887.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,650.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,429.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,900 shares of company stock valued at $353,667 over the last three months.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

