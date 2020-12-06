FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $365.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.68.

NYSE:FDX opened at $294.88 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $298.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

