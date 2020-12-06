Roth Capital Boosts Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $21.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at $807,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $1,023,225. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Everi by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

