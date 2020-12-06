Kimberly S. Greene Sells 30,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.