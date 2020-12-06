Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith Sells 3,500 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total transaction of $1,305,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZBRA stock opened at $378.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $382.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

