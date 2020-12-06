Sei Investments Co. Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,690 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $1,102,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,266,424.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,860 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.