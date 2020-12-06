MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,843,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after buying an additional 524,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 417,247 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 243,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 327,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $30.72 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.